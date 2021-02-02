Trump banned from Twitter? “We don’t miss it”

Would Donald Trump’s Twitter ban make Joe Biden’s tenure easier?

When asked about this question – the project – during her daily press conference, Jane Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, deflected.

But we made sure to add: “I can’t say we miss him on Twitter.”

She replied, “You may find it hard to believe, but we spend very little time thinking or talking about President Trump and former President Trump to be very clear.”

“I think that this is a question that should rather be posed to the elected Republican Congress,” she added, referring to the pressure exerted by the former president for a long time, through overlapping tweets, on this or that elected from his camp.

Joe Biden, does he support the suspension of his predecessor?

She simply replied, “It’s a decision Twitter made.”

Twitter, which has been Donald Trump’s main communication tool in his election campaign and in power, has permanently suspended the realDonaldTrump account, two days after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6.

The famous Blue Bird network has also pledged to cleanse its services of users who transmit conspiracy theories about the so-called US election fraud.

The decision targeting Donald Trump has drawn strong criticism, among his supporters, of course, but also from some leaders or NGOs interested in the power that has accumulated in social networks, without any external censorship.