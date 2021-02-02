Devensman Thomas Chabot was notorious for his absence from Senator Training in Ottawa on Monday.

Quebec suffers from a lower body injury and also missed his family’s last meeting, suffering an 8-5 loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.

Sense did not give specific details about the injury to their best back. At the press conference that followed Monday’s session, however, Technical Director DJ Smith indicated that Chabot has skated alone and that he will speak with the club’s physical coaches later to find out more about the health status of his skiers.

This season, the Saint Marys native scored twice and provided numerous assists for four points in eight matches.

Against the Oilers, he was replaced by Artem Zob in the Ontario Division. In his first National Hockey League match, the 25-year-old defender scored an assist and maintained a neutral lead.

The Senators have won only one of nine matches this season, the first they have played. So they will try to end a streak of eight failures Tuesday night against Edmonton FC.