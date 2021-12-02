ARM switches to 5nm on Windows laptops

Qualcomm introduced two new ARM chips at its Tech Summit: Snapdragon 8xc Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7c + Gen 3.

During the Snapdragon Tech Summit, in addition to announcing a new range of gaming chips and their new flagship for smartphones, Snapdragon 8 first generationQualcomm has unveiled a new ARM chip for Windows laptop Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is engraved at 5nm.

Compared to the second generation, the leap is significant. Qualcomm promises an 85% faster CPU in multi-core and a 60% increase in performance per watt, thus better battery life. Qualcomm promises ‘Several days of autonomy’ And a battery life of just over 25 hours with heavy use.

No Cortex-X2

Qualcomm compared its CPU to an Intel Core i5 at 22 watts without specifying which model was used as a reference. Snapdragon 8cx will display similar performance by consuming 9W at 15W, and the Snapdragon chip will be able to display 25% better performance than its competitor while consuming 25% less power.

On the architectural side, as stated XDA DevelopersThe CPU is based on four Cortex-X1 cores and four Cortex-A78 cores. It is very unfortunate that its latest generation SoC ARM is not equipped with Cortex-X2, however it is in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new Adreno GPU has received a slight boost and allows you to play in Full HD / 120fps.

Highly connected computer

We find the Snapdragon PC philosophy “always on, always connected”. Three configurations are planned to equip the PC with a Snapdragon 8xc Gen 3 processor each with a different modem: Snapdragon X62 with a maximum speed of 4.4 Gb / s, Snapdragon X55 (7.5 Gb / s) and Snapdragon X65 (10 Gb / s). The latter is exactly the same that powers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The chip that handles Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is the same as the one in the mobile phone chip, as it’s the Fast Connect 6900.

Snapdragon 7c + Gen 3

Qualcomm has also revamped its entry-level offering with the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3. This promises a 60% faster CPU and 70% faster GPU than the older generation.

It is a chip etched in 6 nanometers capable of equipping a computer connected to a 5G network at little cost. Note, however, that the speed will have nothing to do with high-end offerings, as it is up to 3.7 Gbit / s. On the Wi-Fi side as well, this chip makes use of the latest in force standard, Wi-Fi 6E, with a maximum speed of 2.9 Gbit/s.

Exclusive Features

Both chips integrate Hexagon processors that specialize in artificial intelligence, which has allowed Qualcomm to incorporate interesting new features.

We were able to test Qualcomm Voice Suite’s active noise reduction, and it’s simply amazing. During the show, our conversation was crystal clear, with very little pressure, filtering sudden sounds at a fairly high volume, like opening a packet of potato chips, a dog barking or even a harp.

The webcam also brings its share of novelties. The always-on camera, for example, allows you to unlock your computer when you are sitting in front of it and lock it when you get up. A functionality similar to what Nvidia Broadcast offers us has also been introduced. A computer can, for example, track the faces of one or more people and zoom in or out to adjust to their position.

