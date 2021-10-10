Turkish Grand Prix: Stroll takes advantage of Hamilton’s penalty

Quebecer Lance Stroll will start eighth in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

• Read also: American driver who will be Bottas’ teammate in F1 next year?

• Read also: Lots of work to do for Lance Stroll

Ninth at the end of qualifying with a time of 1min 24.305sec, the Aston Martin driver led by one place due to the penalty imposed on Lewis Hamilton for an engine change.

Tracking conditions improved dramatically throughout the day, allowing Stroll to cut out more than a second of his time. Even the rain left the racing surface too slippery for the third free practice session, which was counterproductive for the 22-year-old.

“After training yesterday [vendredi]”We made a number of useful modifications to the car throughout the night and I think it paid off today,” Stroll said on his team’s website.

Hamilton, who was fastest at 1:22.868, should already drop 10 positions and be 11 on the starting grid. His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas (1:22.998) will start at the top, followed by Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

“There are a lot of fast cars in unusual positions for the grid – due to conditions and penalties – so you have to take advantage of that, fight to the end, push every lap to finish in good shape,” Stroul said.

His Aston Martin teammate, Sebastian Vettel will take 10th place at the start at the Istanbul circuit.

start network:

1Re Line:

Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes)

Max Verstappen (Netherlands / Red Bull-Honda)

2NS Line:

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri-Honda)

3NS Line:

Fernando Alonso (Spain / Alpine Renault)

Sergio Perez (Mexico / Red Bull-Honda)

4NS Line:

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes)

Lance Stroll (Canada / Aston Martin-Mercedes)

5NS Line:

Yuki Tsutaka (Japan / AlphaTauri-Honda)

Sebastian Vettel (Gear / Aston Martin-Mercedes)

6NS Line:

Lewis Hamilton (UK/Mercedes) *

Esteban Ocon (FRA / Alpine-Renault)

7NS Line:

George Russell (GBR/Williams Mercedes)

Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari)

8NS Line:

Daniel Ricciardo (Australia/McLaren-Mercedes)

Nicholas Latifi (Canada / Williams Mercedes)

9NS Line:

Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari)

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN / Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari)

10NS Line:

Nikita Mazepin (Russia / Haas-Ferrari)

Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain/Ferrari) **

Hamilton: Sanctions ten places to change the internal combustion engine beyond the permissible limit per season

** Sainz: Start at the back of the grid to change many driving elements beyond the limit per season