Black Monday in the NFL | Waltz is on

After one last weekend full of emotions, it’s time for the traditional Black Monday in the NFL.

The NFL waltzes began in the morning with the layoffs of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, general manager and head coach of the Chicago Bears, respectively.

Nagy’s fate seemed sealed as the team struggled in 2021 and completed their season with a record 6-11. In Pace’s case, it remained to be seen whether he would be shown the exit door, whether he would remain in his position, or whether he would remain with the organization in a different role.

The Bears set a cumulative record 48-65 during the seven PES campaigns in Chicago. They ran one season with a record over 0.500 and made playoffs on two occasions.

In four seasons with Nagy as head coach, the Bears set an overall record of 34-31.

The Bears have not won a playoff game since 2010, when the team qualified for the National League Championship game.

The Minnesota Vikings also made a clean house by firing general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer.

In eight seasons in this position, Zimmer led the Vikings to an overall record record of 72-56-1. During his tenure, the team won the Northern Division National League title in 2015 and 2017 and won two of their five playoff games.

The 65-year-old Zimmer is ranked seventh in seniority among coaches in the NFL. The six before him – Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbo, Pete Carroll and Andy Reed – have all won at least one Super Bowl.

Since Spielman’s appointment as Vice President of Player Personnel in 2006, only three other National League teams have participated in the Super Bowl: Dallas, Detroit, and Washington.

Meanwhile, in a decision that may come as a surprise, the Miami Dolphins have sacked coach Brian Flores.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was fired on Monday.

During Flores’ three years in the position, Dolphins set an all-around record of 24-25 and didn’t make the playoffs. However, they finished the 2021 season with a record 9-8 and won eight of their last nine encounters.

On Sunday, they defeated the New England Patriots 33-24.

Contributed by journalists Andrew Seligman, Dave Campbell and Tim Reynolds, Associated Press