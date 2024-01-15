Turn “Blue Monday” into “Pink Monday” to talk about breast cancer at work

Paying more attention to breast cancer in the workplace is the aim of the Pink Ribbon Association by calling on businesses and communities to turn “Blue Monday” (Monday 15 January, supposedly the gloomiest day of the year) into “Pink”. Monday, Positive Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the Workplace. The association said in a press release on Sunday that 204 companies and municipalities responded to the call this year.

Returning to work after beating breast cancer is not easy. “(Former) patients need a lot of support from their colleagues. With Pink Monday, we want to reach out to them and involve employers and employees. Talk about it, be there for each other. “It is very important,” emphasized the director from the non-profit organization, Hilde Dibakeri.

The “Pink is the New Blue” campaign, which was launched in 2022, provides various tools to educate people about the disease. Among these programs are “Mamokis” for better cancer detection or “The Complete Collection”, which specifically offers videos and expert testimonials from people with breast cancer. In addition, administrations and companies are invited to show their solidarity through symbolic actions, for example by displaying their logo in pink or by organizing a fundraising campaign in favor of the fight against this type of cancer.

In this way, participants “not only send the message that their employees can talk to them at the time of diagnosis, but will give them all their support when they return to work,” which is “critical.” Mrs. DeBaker

Last year, 53 companies participated in this campaign.

Every year, more than 10,500 new cases of breast cancer occur in Belgium and 2,280 women die from it, according to association figures. Although rare in men, they can also be affected.