TV goes into party mode for the holidays

in Télé-Québec

Friday 10 December will see the start of holiday programming in Télé-Québec, which will open wide with the introduction of Mammoth’s Fifth Evening, at 8pm. Back in the animation, Pierre-Luc Funk and Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse will welcome several characters to highlight the most inspiring works of 2021 according to Quebec youth.

Between numbers dance music, sketches and parodies – especially from the movie DuneAccording to the event’s Instagram account – five people will be awarded a Mammoth badge to highlight their initiatives over the past year.

Also on Saturday, December 11 at 8 pm, the TV adaptation of the show Passengers, by the famous Les 7 Fingers de la Main band, was filmed entirely in outdoor locations, such as downtown Montreal rooftops and urban parks.

The play was launched in 2018 and directed by Shana Carroll and combines acrobatics and theatrical performances.

Les Cowboys Fringants with OSM Live

Display Passengers He is one of the three Major cultural events presented by Télé-Québec this year. The second is the show Les Cowboys Fringants in concert with the Orchester Symphonique de Montréal, which will air live for the first time on TV on Thursday, December 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Quebec Ensemble will perform several songs from its group in a symphonic version, under the direction of conductor Simon Leclerc.

On Sunday January 2 at 9:30 pm, Cœur de pirate invites the public to discover Cœur de Pirate . Blizzard ShowAnd Show a colorful and winter movie According to the Télé-Québec website. the Imagine Talk Show 90 Minutes, hosted by singer Gabe Bouchard, will take us back to the singer’s repertoire accompanied by invited personalities, such as Rita Baga, Mitsuo Gilinas, Pierre Koenders, Ariel Charest, Jacobs and also the group La Compagnie Creole.

We should also mention the comeback of Ciné-Cadeau, as it does every year, which will show three films per day from December 11 to January 2. In addition to about fifty animated films, Télé-Québec will present another 70 classic films on its Cinéma en fête programme.

You should also keep in mind: Specials Belle and Holiday Boom And There are people at Christmas mass, Dec. 24.

Rita Baja, Dominique Paquet and Arnaud Soleil on Novo

Rita Baja, Mary Lynne Junkas, Christine Morense, Dominique Paquet, Arnaud Soleil and Richardson Zephyr meet the audience on December 12 at 7 p.m. Waiting for tonight.

Hosted by Marie May and Antoine Vizina, this 60-minute program will present music, humor, and Christmas memories around a log cabin fireplace.

There will also be surprise guests characters and nominees fromDouble occupancy in the West He will come and sing holiday tunes.

In the Unis TV menu

Unis TV will be shown Big Vacation Cleaning, a humorous overview of 2021 for francophones across the country. The show will be based in particular on the participation of Sonia Vachon, Brigitte Lafleur, Neev and Alex Perron and the Ontario Improtéine group.

Christmas (Laurence Jalbert, Annie Blanchard and Maxime Landry), 2Frères, Tammy Rae and Shelley Robichaud will also be in attendance on December 17th at 8pm.

For the second year in a row, this variety show is being hosted by Christian Issamber, Luc Le Blanc and André Roy, the series’ comedians. beginners. The music track was recorded at the Capitol Theater in Moncton.