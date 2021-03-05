Twitter is (finally) testing the “cancel post” button.

Twitter confirmed on Friday that it is working on the option to unsubscribe from posting a Tweet immediately after it has been sent, a feature that has been claimed almost as long as the social network has been around.

A California group spokesman confirmed that tests were underway after computer researcher Jane Mansion Wong revealed the information on Twitter.

I posted a screenshot of what the button might look like: A blue upload bar might appear while the Tweet is being sent, giving the user a few seconds to “cancel” their message.

Since the beginnings of Twitter, its users have called for a button to edit a message in the event of a misspelling or other error.

“We looked at the practicalities (of the edit button), but we probably never will,” Jack Dorsey, founder and president of Twitter, said in an interview with Wired in January.

The ‘undo’ function allows the problem to be corrected instantly, without causing complications in the event of modification after the message has already been retweeted, for example. A similar option would look in Gmail, Google’s email service.

Twitter has not provided any indication of a possible launch date, but according to US media, the button may be reserved for future paying users.

At the end of February, the Tweet Network announced that it was considering introducing subscriptions and paid services as a way to diversify its income and reduce its dependence on advertising.

During its annual investor meeting, it also introduced “Super Follows,” “super subscribers,” who will subscribe to accounts, for a few dollars a month, in exchange for exclusive content, and discounts on derivative products. , Newsletters or special group access.

The platform has an average of 192 million “monetized” users daily, and the platform has set itself a target of reaching 315 million users by 2023.