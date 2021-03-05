In the name of science, Noble demands release of “infant serial killer”

We have Gregory and the Raven Case, Australia, excited and tears over the fate of Kathleen Fulbig. Sentenced in 2003 to 40 years in prison, this woman has been convicted of killing her four children who were found dead at a very young age, one by one, between 1991 and 1999. Now aged 53, she is seen by some as the worst serial killer. And by others as a victim of a terrible miscarriage of justice. Imprisoned in a prison in Cessnock, South Wales, she had already spent 18 years in prison, never ceasing to declare her innocence.

90 researchers, including two Nobel Prize winners, are now calling for his immediate release in the name of science. They have just eaten petition In this sense for the Governor of South Wales, because according to these doctors, experts in genetics, cardiologists and other specialists, there is not the slightest evidence of her involvement in the deaths of her children while strong evidence could explain their natural deaths.

Crazy story from beginning to end

Born in 1967, Kathleen Britton lost her mother when she was only 18 months old, being stabbed twenty-four by her father, Thomas John Britton, a young dock worker. Then, she was raised by a host family and dropped out of school early, before she met her future husband, Craig Vollege.

At twenty-one-years-old, she gave birth to a little baby