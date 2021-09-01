Twitter launches paid subscriptions to influencer accounts

(San Francisco) Twitter on Wednesday launched paid subscriptions to select accounts, a new tool to reward creators, at the core of its strategy to expand its audience and rely less on ad revenue.

Influencers – experts in makeup or sports, for example – will be able to introduce their audience to become super followers (“Premium Subscribers”), thus obtaining exclusive content (tips, stories, analytics, etc.) by subscribing to their account for $3, 5 or $10 per month.

“as much as super followerEsther Crawford, product manager at the social network, said in a statement released on Wednesday:

In the future, Twitter will add the ability to offer exclusive spaces (podcasts), news listings, or even anonymity for subscribers. “And don’t worry, public tweets don’t go away,” she says.

The San Francisco-based company will get no more than 3% of the revenue initially. When a creator earns more than $50,000, the platform’s share drops to 20% of the revenue, after the mobile operating system commission (iOS for Apple or Android for Google).

The feature first appeared in the US and Canada to a limited group of creators who own an iPhone or iPad (Apple). It should be gradually expanded geographically and on the other dominant platform (Android).

Last May, Twitter unveiled a file tip jar (“Tip Box”), a tool that allows users to donate to their favorite accounts.

Then in June, the platform launched paid subscription offers to its users in Canada and Australia who want access to practical features.

For $3.50 per month, paying users can access bookmarks to store their favorite tweets in categories, a more convenient “Read” mode, and above all a “Cancel” button, to view their tweet before it is sent. Final and possibly modified is – she.

The California group is looking for ways to generate income without disrupting the fluidity of the service with more advertising.

It has more than 200 million active users.