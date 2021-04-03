Two additional medals for Canada

In the Grand Slam for the second time in a row, Quebec judo players Arthur Margledon and Kathryn Piuchmen Benard took the podium.

Last week’s silver medalist Margledon in Georgia in the under 73kg category won a bronze medal on Friday at the Grand Prix of Antalya, Turkey.

After three victories by Ebonne, the native of Paris lost in the semi-final to Italian Fabio Basile. In the Bronze Final, he defeated Swede Tommy Masias in overtime.

“After winning the silver medal in Georgia, I was trying to get the gold this time, but I panicked in the semifinals,” Margledon said. She was quickly wronged in the fight and pressed hard. I found myself back and wanted to do a lot more, but you can’t lose by a bug early in the fight. It was a mistake on my part. “

Despite the defeat, Margledon was happy to be able to compete with Basil. He said, “This was my first fight against him.” He hides a little and fights in the higher weight class. During a training camp, he faced Antoine [Valois-Fortier], Who fights under 81 kg, but doesn’t want to confront me. I’m happy to meet him before the Olympics. Although I’ve seen him fight before, feeling able to get your hands on him is important. “

Good placement

Margelidon is in good shape for the Olympics. “I cemented my place in the top eight and I’m in good shape, but I don’t take anything for granted, I summed up the person pointing at 5e World ranking site. My goal was to win medals in both competitions and now it’s over. “

Buyochmin Benard, gold medalist in Georgia, won the bronze medal on Friday in the under 63kg category. She lost in the semi-final to Lucy Rinchal, who won the gold in the final. She had the best after nearly five minutes of overtime on Israeli Sinister Jelly in a bronze medal battle. The two crossed swords last week in the preliminary round, and Quebec quickly prevailed.

“It’s been a long time since my last long battle,” she told Sportcom. All of a sudden, I felt relieved after the fight and still had the energy. She knew what I wanted to do and I think she was ready for revenge. It was a game of patience, but I was able to increase the penalties on his part. “

On Thursday as the curtain rose at the Grand Slam, we fought an all-Canadian Final in the Women’s Under 57kg. Among the best in the world in their class, Krista Deguchi and Jessica Klimkait had a very close duel that ended in favor of the former.

After the Grand Slam tournament which ends on Saturday, the Canadian team will set up camp for a week in Turkey before heading to Mexico, where the Pan-American Championship will be held in two weeks.