Canada continued to claim medals at the Antalya Judo Championship Grand Slam on Friday. Kathryn Piuchmen Benard and Arthur Margledon won bronze in their category in Turkey.

The day after the final match, between Christa Deguchi and Jessica Klimkait, Quebec compatriots Biuchmen-Benard (-63 kg) and Margledon (-73 kg) stepped onto the podium to double the Canadian harvest after two days of three competitions. In Antalya.

Biuchmen Benard beat Israeli Evil Jelly in a decisive duel, while Margledon defeated Sweden’s Tommy Masias, taking the bronze medal.

In the less than 73kg category, Antoine Bouchard dropped the flag in his second battle against Turkey’s Perm Candimer, who later lost in the final to Italian Fabio Basile.

Last Saturday, Biuchmen Benard was crowned Grand Slam champion in Tbilisi, Georgia, while Margledon won a silver medal. On the same day, Antoine Valois Fortier suffered a rib injury that forced him to review his work program.