Two more days of strike for Quebec ferries

According to Regroupement des traversiers de la CSNThe last days of reconciliation, including the last days that ended on Friday night, did not make it possible to reach an agreement in principle.
There are not many items left to negotiate, but the remaining points are very, very important to all members.
All the concessions to be made have been made, the head of the Federation of Public Service Employees (FEESP) affiliated with CSN .
The strike began on Saturday morning and will continue through Monday at 5:30 AM. This pressure tactic affects the crossings between Sorel Tracy and Saint Ignace de Loyola, between Quebec and Levis, as well as Matin Goodboat by Como, cutting their services completely.
Ms Argwen notes that the points in dispute mainly affect group insurance, premiums that would in particular compensate for labor inconveniences and reclassification of salaries for bridge and platform employees, whose responsibilities have not been fully recognized.
progress in negotiations
While many advances were made during the last negotiating session in the presence of the conciliator, the will of the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) is missing, but essentially
Wanted from the Treasury Board.
This is where I stumbledMrs. Arguin argued.
The conciliator must recontract the parties
quicklyThe head of the guild.
For its part, the STQ
Closer and closer to an agreement.
The issues that remain to be resolved are primarily local and specific to the Quebec-Levis ferry. The STQ We will continue to negotiate in good faith to reach a fair and equitable agreement, which will improve the working conditions of our employees while respecting the ability of Quebecers to pay, In a written statement, the company will not comment further.
Of the five days voted, union workers had the last 200 days of a banking strike, the date of which has yet to be set. The employees had previously demonstrated for two days in mid-August.
Regroup phrases from CSNRepresenting among others are seafarers, dockers and administrative staff, and employees who earn on average less than $20 an hour, Ms. Argwen emphasized.