Two more days of strike for Quebec ferries

According to Regroupement des traversiers de la CSNFederation of National Trade Unions The last days of reconciliation, including the last days that ended on Friday night, did not make it possible to reach an agreement in principle.

There are not many items left to negotiate, but the remaining points are very, very important to all members. Quote from:Natalie Arguin, President of FEESP-CSN

All the concessions to be made have been made , the head of the Federation of Public Service Employees (FEESP) affiliated with CSNFederation of National Trade Unions .

The strike began on Saturday morning and will continue through Monday at 5:30 AM. This pressure tactic affects the crossings between Sorel Tracy and Saint Ignace de Loyola, between Quebec and Levis, as well as Matin Goodboat by Como, cutting their services completely.

Ms Argwen notes that the points in dispute mainly affect group insurance, premiums that would in particular compensate for labor inconveniences and reclassification of salaries for bridge and platform employees, whose responsibilities have not been fully recognized.

progress in negotiations

While many advances were made during the last negotiating session in the presence of the conciliator, the will of the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) is missing, but essentially Wanted from the Treasury Board. This is where I stumbled Mrs. Arguin argued.

The conciliator must recontract the parties quickly The head of the guild.

For its part, the STQQuebec Ferry Company Confirms that the parties Closer and closer to an agreement .

The issues that remain to be resolved are primarily local and specific to the Quebec-Levis ferry. The STQQuebec Ferry Company We will continue to negotiate in good faith to reach a fair and equitable agreement, which will improve the working conditions of our employees while respecting the ability of Quebecers to pay , In a written statement, the company will not comment further.

Of the five days voted, union workers had the last 200 days of a banking strike, the date of which has yet to be set. The employees had previously demonstrated for two days in mid-August.