Quebec in the crosshairs of a major hurricane?

SATURDAY Sept 4, 2021 5:05 p.m. — Hurricane Larry, currently making in the Atlantic, could eventually make its way to eastern Canada — and Quebec could take a hit.

Larry is currently a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but may gain gains in the coming days. It is expected to reach the fourth stage on its way north.

Continuous winds of up to 205 km/h have been recorded so far, with more violent gusts. It is currently moving northwest at a speed of about 24 km/h.

An amazing wave could reach the coasts of Bermuda, the Bahamas and the West Indies over the next few days, before heading to the eastern United States.

Larry can visit eastern Canada

If it’s currently in the mid-Atlantic (and therefore only has limited effects), that could change over the next few days.

Indeed, its exact path will be decisive: It is not impossible for Larry to take the Newfoundland, Labrador, and Maritimes route, drenching heavy rains and blowing strong winds in his wake.

If only Larry’s remains graze on Quebec, the province may still suffer from side effects. Gaspey Point and the Magdalen Islands are especially worth seeing.

It should be noted, however, that many factors remain uncertain at present. The situation will have to be closely monitored by the end of next week.

The peak of hurricane season is now

Hurricane season is at its peak in the Atlantic basin, mainly because of the warmer waters that help form more violent systems. It’s notable: Larry is already the third hurricane of the season, behind Grace and Ida. The average hurricane season for the entirety has been reached, and it’s not over yet.

The 2021 season tied with the 2011 record for seven named tropical disturbances in the Atlantic between August 10 and September 1. Only five other seasons in the Atlantic had twelve or more named disturbances as of September 1 – including the record years 2005 and 2020.

See also: Hot summer, hot autumn?