Former Vancouver Canucks star Oli Gullevi changed his titles for the third time this season after the Detroit Red Wings called for his waivers to be rescinded on Sunday.

• Read also: An unusual filter for Calder

• Read also: A Very Special Night by Nick Schmaltz

• Read also: Ben Hatton has the confidence of the Knights

Drafted to fifth place at the 2016 auction, the 23-year-old Finnish defender has seen his development significantly increased due to injuries.

After trading from the Canucks to the Florida Panthers for Juhu Lamico and former Habs guard Noah Olsen, Florida ceded Juolevi on Saturday.

This season, the former London Knights have not accumulated any points in 10 matches with the Panthers. He played only 33 games in the National Hockey League (NHL), scoring three points.

Czarnik returns to Long Island

New York Islanders demanded that Austin Czarnik be redirected from the concessions, just one month after becoming a member of the Seattle Kraken in the same manner.

The 29-year-old Charnick played for the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames before signing with Islanders as a free agent in 2020. The Islands ceded him to the new Bateman Tour team in February.

In 17 games this season, the American scored two goals and seven points. He needlepointed 15 times and was instrumental in 30 other goals in 145 NHL games.