Ming-Chi Kuo plans to get a more powerful Mac mini with a 27-inch screen this year

Ming Chi Kuo, from Recently uploaded to Twitter, a new expectation is a stone’s throw from the Peek Performance event to be held this Tuesday, March 8th. TF Securities analyst predicts that in 2022 Apple will release a more powerful Mac mini as well as a cheaper external display – a 27-inch model without the tiny LEDs.

Apple’s new desktop product predictions:

1. 2022: A more powerful Mac mini and an affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. – 郭明 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

The most powerful Mac mini out there bingo card For many Apple users, whether with the M1 Pro / M1 Max chip – which Apple can offer In the next keyword – or M2 … and maybe more across This mysterious “Mac Studio”.

As for the screen, noise from the lobby reported the launch of several LG monitors, including a 27-inch screen. Two more models will also be developed: a 24-inch screen and 7K monster A13 chip, “StudioDisplay”.

Apple and LG will develop three new monitors from 24 to 32 inches

The rest of the tweet talks about the iMac Pro and Mac Pro of 2023. Is Ming-Chi Kuo talking about the same iMac Pro as DCSS screen analyst Ross Young, who predicted an all-new device from this summer ? Unless Apple has several devices built into its tubes … As for the Mac Pro, the total mystery of this device: we are talking about both the classic tower and a new, more compact version, in short, that is for sure is that we do not know much in present time!