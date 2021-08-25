Two young candidates want to impress voters

The federal election in Sherbrooke’s ride includes two young candidates, who are still students. Marica Lalim and Andrea Winters hope to persuade young voters to take an interest in Canadian politics.

• Read also: Federal elections: Young voters feel little heard

It’s an all-female race that we’re attending in Sherbrooke with outgoing Liberal MP Elizabeth Brier and Bloc Quebec candidate Ensaf Haider and these two young women.

Marica Lalemi, only twenty years old, represents the National Democratic Party; She has already participated in her second election, having represented this party in Châteauguay-Lacolle in 2019.

History student at Cégep, wishing to study law at university.

Andrea Winters, 23, is currently completing her Bac in Accounting at the University of Sherbrooke’s Business School. Economics of course, but above all social issues are at the heart of his concerns.

Both want to mobilize the voices of young people.

Marica Lalem aspires to follow in the footsteps of Pierre-Luc Dassault, the youngest female MP to sit in the House of Commons after being elected during the wave of NPD that swept Quebec in 2011.

Andrea Winters, originally from Lac-Mégantic, believes in the conservatives’ chances despite this party’s poor performance since 2011, which has not won more than 10% of the vote.

According to Too Close to Call, the battle in the ride is currently very close among the Liberals with 34% of voting intentions, versus 30% for the National Party.

The Conservatives will sit fourth with 7%, 17 points behind the bloc.

Candidates have until September 20 to seduce and impress voters.