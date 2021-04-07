UEFA Champions League: Scored Pass against Dortmund

Manchester City beat Dortmund 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and Riyad Mahrez was behind Kevin De Bruyne’s opening match.

The Algerian winger was very fit at the origin of the goal movement by blocking a pass from Emre Can in the central circle, and the ball reaches the feet of De Bruyne who climbs the ball to the foot and finds Foden in the ‘left wing, last position in the far corner, Mahrez recovers with his right foot with a ball She was about to exit, before putting his left foot on to serve De Bruyne pushing the ball to the girls ‘back (19’).

Guardiola’s men will dominate the match without actually materializing, with many situations in particular where Mahrez could have either sealed or left alone.

Due to his loss, Dortmund City will be penalized for a wonderful team result that Marco Reus sealed in the 84th minute.

Fortunately for the Blues, Phil Foden, who missed countless opportunities, would be able to score the winning goal in the 90th minute.

Help Riyad Mahrez! He wins the ball in midfield, then turns on again to prepare De Bruyne for the opening goal!

