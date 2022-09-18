UFC: Marc-Andre Parreault is completely controlled by Hernandez

Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:20 pm

Anthony Hernandez completely dominated his fight against Marc-Andre Parreault and won by surrender in the third round in Las Vegas. Barriault suffered a sixth defeat, the first by career submission.

Hernandez showed his colors from the first round. He landed three ground throws on Barriault and dominated the start of the fight.

The American managed to hurt Barriot from the start, while Barriot was in poor shape at the end of the first round. The Gatineau resident finished these first five minutes in the octagon in pain, clutching his ribs.

The fights of the 32-year-old fighter continued into the second round. He was taken back to Earth by Hernandez, who managed to control the fight by keeping it in disrepair.

However, Parreault tried everything for all at the end of the tour. He managed to hit the target with a good right, without destabilizing his opponent.

To give himself a chance against the American, Barriault had to do everything in the last round and stay up against the submission specialist. Hernandez brought Parrault again with a powerful throw, after which Parrault’s head hit the ground hard.

Hernandez then finished the job by presenting his tenth win of his career, and his seventh by submission. When asked in the octagon after the fight, Hernandez said he doesn’t care who his next opponent is. “I’m not really UFC. I showed up in the octagon, fighting and winning. I don’t care about everything else.”

It was Barriault’s first fight in four decades with the UFC.

At the conclusion of this ceremony, Corey Sandhagen win Song Yadong By stopping the referee in the fourth round, in an important duel in the bantamweight weight. Sanhagen wins the fifteenth decision in his career.

Sandhagen was dominant in this fight and took advantage of it to cut Yadong hard over the eye in the first round with a strong elbow.

After several well-placed blows, Yadon’s wound and condition deteriorated in the octagon and doctors advised the referee to end the fight in the fourth round.

I was disappointed that they stopped the fight. “I think Yadong deserves a fifth round and I was hoping to continue this big fight,” he said in the octagon after the fight.