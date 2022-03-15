CH and Coyotes are fighting a Shane Wright derby

At the heart of the Shane Wright Derby, the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes will meet Tuesday night at the Bell Center.

• Read also: Seven reps of transformation

• Read also: Gaudreau happy for Petlake

It is already a confrontation between the clubs occupying the 30th and 32nd positions in the National Hockey League ranking, with the team being in last place.

However, despite their failures this season, both teams are having a good time these days. The Martin St. Louis lock-ups have tied 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, compared to 7-3-0 for Andre Torinese Coyotes, who defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Monday.

“The confidence of the team is there now. I think we believe in ourselves more and more every day,” Torini told NHL.com.

CH, on the other hand, enjoyed a rather impressive 4-3 win in overtime on Sunday at the expense of the Philadelphia Flyers. He will start a six-game winning streak at home and try to avenge a 5-2 loss on January 17 at Glendale.

“We take all teams very seriously,” St. Louis said during press conferences following his team’s training session. We don’t think about who will get the first pick in the draft. We try to create a culture and an identity. Guys having fun through this. We try to win all our games. Arizona does the exact same thing.

The Canadian interim coach also indicated that goalkeeper Samuel Montembault will be in front of his team’s cage in the evening.

Poehling on the sidelines

Ahead of today’s morning training, Habs announced that striker Ryan Boehling will be sidelined indefinitely due to an upper body injury.

The 23-year-old American was knocked out in the second half of the match against the Flyers after defender Justin Brown checked him hard from behind the net. In 45 games this season, CH’s first-choice (25 total) in the 2017 draft has netted five goals and seven assists for 12 points. This is the pinnacle for him in the National League.

In addition, striker Arturi Likonen was supposed to take part in today’s training, but eventually had to give it up. The Finn injured his upper body during the warm-up in his team’s last encounter. However, he can participate in the match against “Yotes”.

Goalkeeper Jake Allen, who has sustained a lower body injury since January 12, trained before his teammates hit the ice. The Canadian said he is in good health, but is not yet ready to return to play.

Finally, forwards Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak were present on the ice in the players’ usual jerseys. However, they have yet to get the go-ahead from the team’s doctors to return to work.

see also