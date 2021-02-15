Jack Black to lend his voice to Claptrap in the film based on Borderlands Games

Lionsgate Studios is preparing a live action movie based on the Borderlands franchise in first person, starring horror master Eli Roth (downloadAnd the download : Part 2And the Cabin fever). On Thursday, the company confirmed that Jack Black will play the role of Claptrap, the little robot that accompanies game fans on their missions.

The game’s mascot since its first release in 2009, the chatty robot assistant is loved as much as fans of the game hate it, with its crouching voice and sarcastic sense of humor.

Last year, Lionsgate began revealing which actors will bring the game to the screen, including citing Cate Blanchett as Lilith, one of the characters players can play in the game, as well as Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis as Roland and Tannis, both NPCs, respectively.

So Jack Black was added to this starry cast, which is a choice that went without saying, according to Ellie Roth. Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack would be perfect to bring him to life on screen The director said in an interview with the magazine diverse.

Borderlands is a series of games by Gearbox Software and 2K Games that have made their mark in first-person shooter games with its exotic world and close-to-the-animation graphics. according to diverseMore than 57 million copies of the different games of the saga have been sold worldwide.

It will be adapted for the big screen, whose release date we don’t know yet, by Craig Mazin, the series’ co-founder. Chernobyl Which also works for TV adaptation scenario for the game The last of us, Which will air on HBO.