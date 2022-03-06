His services said Saturday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present an international “action plan” aimed at “defusing” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increase diplomatic meetings to that effect next week in London.

After an “unprecedented” wave of Western sanctions against Russian interests in response to the armed attack in Ukraine, Boris Johnson will call on the international community to renew its “coordinated efforts” against Moscow through its “six-in-one action plan”. Downing Street said in a press release that he should fire him on Sunday.

“Putin must fail and we must make sure that he fails in this aggressive act,” Russian President Vladimir said in a statement.

“It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order, we must defend it against a continuous attempt to rewrite the rules through military force,” he added.

To this end, Boris Johnson will meet on Monday in Downing Street, separately and then during a three-way meeting, with his Canadian counterparts, Justin Trudeau, and the Dutch, Mark Root.

On Tuesday, he will receive in London the leaders of the Visegrad (V4) group, which includes Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The action plan includes mobilizing an international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine, supporting the country’s ability to defend itself, “maximizing” economic pressure against the Russian regime, preventing “malign normalization” of what Russia is doing to Ukraine, following the diplomatic path to de-escalation and launching a “quick campaign” to enhance security in the Euro-Atlantic region.