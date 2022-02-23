Ukraine’s Security Council calls for a state of emergency

Ukraine’s Security Council on Wednesday called for a state of emergency in the country amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

“This decision must be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada within 48 hours,” the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksich Danilov declared at the end of a meeting of this structure.

According to the terms of this decision, the authorities will be able to “strengthen the protection” of public order and strategic infrastructure, “reduce the movement of transport”, intensify the verification of vehicles and documents of citizens, as specified by Mr. Danilov.

He added that these are “precautionary measures to maintain calm in the country, so that the economy continues to function,” stressing that “this will not have a significant impact on the daily life of Ukrainians.

“We’re ready for anything,” the manager said.

And already, on Wednesday, Ukraine announced the mobilization of reservists in the army and called on its citizens to leave Russia, accusing it of preparing a major attack on its neighbor.

Moscow, which, according to Westerners, has massed 150,000 troops on the border of Ukraine, recognized the independence of the two pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, the “Republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk, and did not rule out sending troops there. .

“What is happening in the past two or three days in Russia (…) we must respond to this,” Mr. Danilov emphasized.