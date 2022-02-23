Earth’s new neighbor around Proxima Centauri – Editing

The movement is so imperceptible that it was not even noticed before today. But if you look closely, it sure is: the star closest to our solar system advances and recedes a little every five days, slowly (at 1.44 kilometers per hour) but regularly. This probably means that the planet is orbiting around it and pulling it slightly towards it. Therefore, the astronomers responsible for this discovery announced the news with caution in the scientific journal Astronomy and astrophysicstwo weeks ago: “Underground short range filter orbiting Proxima Centauri. “ Understand: the earth has a new neighbor next door, a small neighbor and in a hurry.

The star Proxima Centaurus is so named because it is located in the constellation Centaurus (visible from the Southern Hemisphere) when observed from Earth, it is the closest of all the stars we know so far: only 4.2 light-years separates us from this small star, barely larger than Jupiter. Suffice it to say that this neighboring solar system is of great interest to us, as it is the only system that humans are likely to visit some day, if we can develop a very efficient space propulsion system. There is still a long way to go -…