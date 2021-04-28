Under legal guardianship, Britney Spears will speak in court on June 23

Under guardianship for more than twelve years after psychological turmoil, singer Britney Spears asked Tuesday via her attorney to speak in a Los Angeles court following her case, which gave her an appointment on June 23.

Also read: Would it be easier to free Britney if she lived here?

“Britney wants to go to court directly,” said former pop star Samuel Ingham’s lawyer during the hearing, without giving further details.

Britney Spears is now 39 years old, and lives under the strict terms of a legal agreement decided in 2008 by a California court after her landing in the much-publicized hell at the time.

Similar to the guardianship system, the law states that decisions about the singer are made by her father, Jimmy Spears. But these arrangements have been fiercely disputed in recent years, and Britney Spears’ lawyer recently asked a Los Angeles court to replace Jimmy Spears with a professional guardian, who is currently involved in managing his case with his father.

Samuel Ingham, who was appointed by the court, said that the singer was “afraid of her father”.

This led to the revival of the #FreeBritney campaign (# LibérezBritney in French) staged on the streets and on social networks by some fans, convinced that the singer against her will remains under supervision and that she sends out appeals for encrypted help on his Instagram account. .

Interest in Britney Spears’s legal and psychological saga has returned with the broadcast of a documentary, Frame Britney Spears He explores the star’s deteriorating mental health and its treatment, sometimes harsh, by some medium.

During her long period of depression that followed her divorce from Kevin Federline in 2006, and the loss of custody of her children in 2007, Britney Spears was spotted barefoot at a gas station … or shaved her head.

See also …