Under pressure, Biden has imposed sanctions on Cuba and is threatening to go even further

When asked about additional sanctions, the US president answered, on the sidelines of a meeting at the White House with representatives of Cuban-Americans:

There will be more, unless there is a radical change in Cuba, which I do not expect. Quote from:Joe Biden, President of the United States

The Cuban Treasury announced that the United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two senior Cuban police officials and the entire National Revolutionary Police for their involvement in the suppression of recent protests against the Cuban government.

PNR Director Oscar Callejas Valcars and Deputy Director Eddie Sierra Arias indicted gross violations of human rights , to the blacklist of the United States. Their potential assets in the US will be frozen and access to the US financial system will henceforth be blocked.

The Treasury will continue to punish and by name those who facilitate gross human rights abuses by the Cuban regime The director of the main treasury unit responsible for sanctions, Andrea Jacki noted.

Today’s actions aim to hold accountable those responsible for the suppression of the Cuban people’s calls for freedom and respect for human rights. , she added.

We feel hungry

On July 11 and 12, thousands of Cubans demonstrated for cries We feel hungry where Down with the dictatorship .

At the end of these eventsIt is the most important since the revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power in 1959, in which about 100 people were arrested, according to various opposition organizations.

Washington immediately condemned this crackdown and supported the protesters, promising to help the Cubans.

But President Joe Biden has found himself under increasing pressure from Congress and the large Cuban-American community to take more concrete action.

Therefore, on July 22, the Treasury announced the first series of financial sanctions against Cuban Defense Minister Alvaro López Mira and Cuban Defense Minister. black hats A special unit of the Ministry of the Interior was deployed during the demonstrations.

Limited impact

But the impact of these sanctions, as well as more general ones, which have already targeted the Caribbean island for decades, is very limited – especially since the Department of the Interior as a whole was already on the US blacklist.

We hear your voices. We hear the calls for freedom On Friday, the US President said, condemning again communist regime [de Cuba] who failed .

He noted that other support measures are under consideration.

In particular, the United States is studying ways to ensure free access to the Internet on the island.

Money Transfer Guarantee

Washington also wants to ensure that money transfers made by the Cuban community abroad, which the Americans say were diverted in part by the Cuban military, reach their destination.

But the Democratic president, who so willingly rallies, has little chance of rallying the Republicans behind him.

The latter, long associated with harsh criticism of the communist regime, never ceased to remind Joe Biden that Barack Obama, then Vice President, had tried to pursue a policy of openness with Havana.