Unwanted Chinese ingot found in US F-35 stealth planes

The Pentagon announced that it was temporarily halting delivery of F-35s from Lockheed Martin after learning from the manufacturer that a China-made alloy was used to make a component of the stealth fighter, in violation of federal defense procurement.

There is a question about an alloy component of the stealth combat aircraft: an F-35 subcontractor told Lockheed Martin Corporation at the end of August that “ Alloy from the People’s Republic of China Provided by a sub-contractor of level five It was used in magnets. A breach of contract should not occur.

US law and Pentagon takeover regulations prohibit the use of certain metals or special alloys produced by countries that are said to be “prohibited” under the Federal Defense Acquisition Regulation. These countries are China, Iran, North Korea and Russia.

“ The magnet does not transmit information and does not harm the safety of the aircraft »

The contracting agency reported the violation to the F-35 Program Office on August 19. The stop will not interfere with F-35s that have already been delivered to the US military and its partners abroad, because “ The magnet does not transmit information or harm the safety of the aircraft, and there are no performance, quality, safety or security risks associated with this problem “.

Last week, the United States approved a proposal to deliver $1.1 billion worth of arms to Taiwan. The move comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan.