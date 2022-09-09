The green champion against Morocco

Until the last minute of the regulatory time, Algeria managed to reverse the match against Morocco by winning on penalties, thus winning its first title in the Arab Cup in the U-17 category.

The first half ended with a negative result between the two countries, and since the beginning of the second season, the Atlas Lions managed to open the scoring from a corner kick.

This goal prompted the Algerian coach to make several changes to try to get back in the game. The U-17 team had several chances, especially through FA striker Anatov, the latter was very close to equalizing but his shot was too cross and missed goals.

Minutes passed and as the Moroccan youth were preparing to celebrate their victory, midfielder Tayeb Chaima stole the ball from one of the opponents near the surface and immediately shot into the power, leaving no chance for the Moroccan goalkeeper.

The great goal of Algeria against Morocco:

A valuable goal just before the final whistle and heading to the penalty shootout. During the penalty shootout, both teams missed the first attempts, but Arezki Ramani’s comrades managed to come back to finally win the session 4-2 and thus take the title at the end of the match that ended in a public fight.

General brawl at the end of the match:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s62k5_jwQD0

DZfoot