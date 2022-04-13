Update fixes ten serious flaws

Windows 10 and 11 received an update earlier this week. If it does not bring anything new to the user, it corrects several security flaws including ten serious flaws. To download it, just go to Windows Settings.

Windows received a new optional update earlier this week, the popular Patch Tuesday. It doesn’t really bring anything new to the user, but still fix 119 potential vulnerabilities, Including ten critics.

Furthermore it, Two loopholes called “Zero Day” were filled. Vulnerabilities that really undermined the security of your computer and data, but were never exploited. As a reminder, a defect of this type was not listed either by the manufacturer or by security agencies, and it was not used by hackers.

Windows 10 and 11 fix several serious flaws

The defects corrected by Microsoft relate to the operating system itself, but also Associated software, such as Skype or Edge, The default Windows browser. Ten of them let bad guys get computer privileges. If the list of patches can be intimidating (there are still 119!), it’s actually a regular thing at Microsoft, where every Tuesday patch fixes several bugs. This update is published on the second Tuesday of every month.

To download this patch, simply go to Windows Settings, then to the Windows Update tab. If you don’t, the patch will be downloaded automatically after a while and installed on reboot. From July, companies won’t have to wait for the update to arrive on Tuesday to patch vulnerabilities, given that Microsoft promises to get an automatic update Which will be automatically published to relevant apps as they become available.

Reminder, Windows 11 Released in October 2021. Completely reinvent the design of Windows 10, her work is not much different. Microsoft will continue to follow the legacy OS over time until at least 2025. Obviously, this relates to such security patches. So users can rest easy, at least for now.