Update on monkeypox in Europe and Luxembourg

Until July 12, 2022, in 35 countries and regions in the European region, A total of 8,238 cases of monkeypox have been reported to health authorities European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) respectively from the World Health Organization (WHO), including laboratory confirmation 6899.

The earliest date of symptom onset was reported on 3 April 2022. The majority of cases were between 31 and 40 years old (2890/6892 – 42%) and were male (6782/6818 – 99.5%). Of the cases with known HIV status, 43% (561/1313) were HIV-positive. The majority of cases presented with rash (3505/3683 – 95.2%) and systemic symptoms such as fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache (2346/3683 – 64%). 183 (10.2%) cases were entered, of which 98 required clinical care. Three cases were admitted to the intensive care unit. No deaths have been reported. Some (23) cases have been reported as health care workers, but further investigations are underway to determine whether the infection was due to occupational exposure.

As of July 13, 2022 inclusive, 8 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Luxembourg, which is an increase of 2 cases since last week. No cases have been hospitalized so far.

The epidemiological and clinical characteristics of these cases are very similar to the cases reported at the European level.

The Health Directorate reminds us that it is important to protect yourself from the virus and avoid dangerous situations to reduce the spread of the virus. Preventive measures include washing hands regularly with soap, avoiding sharing bed linen and towels with infected people or those who have been in contact with infected people, and protecting yourself in case of sexual contact.

Ministry of Health notification