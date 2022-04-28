The United States announced Tuesday that it offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of six Russian military intelligence agents accused of carrying out devastating cyber attacks on companies around the world in 2017.

In October, a grand jury in a US federal court indicted GRU operatives 74,455 for their role in a series of cyber attacks, including some that affected Ukraine’s power grid.

The US State Department accuses these individuals of also being involved in a computer attack in 2017 that targeted several companies around the world, and in particular damaged computers in hospitals across the United States, for an estimated $1 billion in losses.

Given the high probability that the accused are currently in Russia, extradition is not an option.

The Kremlin has denied the accusations, calling them an “anti-rosophobia” campaign.

The Russian military intelligence (GRU) has been blamed for numerous cyber attacks around the world, some of which are involved in the 2016 US presidential campaign.