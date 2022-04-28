Adibou educational game returns tomorrow on mobile

Adibou’s educational game marked an entire generation of Quebec youth. It’s back now thanks to Ubisoft and will be available on iOS and Android tomorrow, April 28, 2022.

Featured image: Ubisoft

Adibou first appeared on PC in the early 1990s; Later versions have also appeared on consoles including the Wii and PlayStation 2. This remake of Adibou is aimed at ages 4-7.

Ubisoft has also shared a trailer on its social networks to reveal the release date: