US Open | Fernandez defeat and Dabrowski win in women’s doubles

(New York) As Canadian Lila Fernandez’s singles dream journey continues, the doubles’ journey ended on Monday.

The 19-year-old and teammate Irene Rotliff lost in three sets 6-1 4-6 6-2 to Romanian Elena Gabriella Ross and Monica Niculescu in the third round of the US Open.

Fernandez and Rotliffe haven’t dropped a set since the doubles tournament kicked off, but they found their way against the Romanians, who easily dominated the first set.

After breaking in the first two serve matches in the second set, Fernandez and Rotliffe showed plenty of character to break their opponents three times to force the final set.

Niculescu and Rose were effective in the third set and finally won on the first point of the match.

Gabriella Dabrowski, along with teammate Louisa Stefani, is the only Canadian still competing for the doubles title.

Fifth seed Dabrowski and Stephanie returned from behind to defeat Ukrainians Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Fernandez will continue her solo journey on Tuesday, when she crosses swords with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Later on Monday, Canadian Bianca Andreescu will seek to join her compatriot in the quarter-finals when she faces Greece’s Maria Saccari.