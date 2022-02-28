US urges Americans to leave Russia “immediately”

The United States on Monday recommended Americans leave Russia “immediately” following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“US citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately with the commercial travel options still available,” the State Department said in a statement, advising its citizens not to go there.

He warned that these commercial options are dwindling rapidly, due to international sanctions that include closing the airspace of many countries to Russian aircraft.

The new US diplomatic warning was issued to also take into account Monday’s decision to allow non-essential staff at the US Embassy in Moscow to leave.

“The ability of the US administration to provide routine or emergency services to US citizens in Russia is severely limited,” asserts the State Department, which also warns of the dangers of “harassment” by Russian authorities targeting Americans.