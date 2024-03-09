Vaccination and screening: a new service point in Nicolet

Nicolette. The new local vaccination and testing service point will open its doors on March 11 to residents of Nicollet and the surrounding area. It is located on the third floor of the Christ-Roi Multiservice Health and Social Services Centre, at 675, rue Saint-Jean-Baptiste, in Nicolet.

It will be possible to make an appointment for general vaccination for children aged 4 years and older and adults, as well as for vaccination and screening against COVID-19 and influenza. Residents will also be able to go there without an appointment for rapid COVID-19 screening tests. Other services will be added over time, such as colorectal cancer screening that will be available in the coming weeks.

Appointments are available on the Clic Santé portal or by phone:

COVID-19 and influenza vaccination and testing: 1 877 644-4545

Vaccination of children aged 4 years and older and adults: 819 519-4741

This new service point is part of the rollout of more than 100 new local service points across Quebec to effectively provide sampling, screening and vaccination services to meet the needs of the population.