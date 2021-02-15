Vaccination, obstacle course? Share your testimonials

If the vaccination campaign has been in full swing for a few weeks, many seniors struggle to get an appointment. How is it going for you or your loved ones? Share your testimonials

The first phase of the vaccination campaign in France is now in full swing after a slow start at the start of the year. The first wave of vaccination mainly targets people over the age of 75, who live in nursing homes or not, people with high-risk diseases, as well as health professionals, and the first wave of vaccination is not without its drawbacks.

Many elderly people have difficulty getting an appointment for their first injection. The inability to access online recording platforms, the digital divide, and the race to vaccines often seem to be an obstacle course, especially for the oldest, the most vulnerable, and the most isolated.

>> Also read: Vaccines: Management of deficiency is asymmetric.

Are you having difficulty getting vaccinated? Is your boyfriend in one of these situations? Submit your certificate using the form below. The most representative contributions will be included in our digital and print publications.