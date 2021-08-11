Vaccine passport: Atlantic entrepreneurs are ready to adopt it | COVID-19 in the Atlantic

Our members, in many areas, cannot afford to be shut down again. Quote from:Louis-Philippe Gaultier, Senior Director, Atlantic Legislative Affairs, Canadian Federation of Independent Business

According to Canadian health authorities, the country could hit a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 cases as early as fall, particularly due to variable delta virulence.

For Louis-Philippe Gauthier, Senior Director of Legislative Affairs Atlantic, at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, maintaining retail activities must be the priority in the coming months, in order to ensure economic recovery.

Same story with the Acadian and Francophone Chamber of Commerce in Prince Edward Island.

If there is such a settlement on the island, we will find a way to do it. We want to make sure that we are protected and that we can also remain open. Quote from:Pierre Gallant, spokesperson for the Acadian and Francophone Chamber of Commerce of Prince Edward Island

A spokesman for the Acadian and Francophone Chamber of Commerce on Prince Edward Island, Pierre Gallant, recalls that merchants have always adapted to the sanitary rules. Creating a vaccination passport will be just another step.

Whether it is a large business or not, there are always ways to do this, if it is a QR code and an app that you have to present at the entrance, it is not difficult. , he thinks.

Pierre Gallant is a spokesman for the Acadian and Francophone Chamber of Commerce in Prince Edward Island and owner of a paper mill in Summerside.

PEI rules out introducing a vaccine passport for non-essential businesses at this time.

Implementation of this document will allow non-essential establishments such as restaurants or cinemas to only allow entry to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Quebec government will create an electronic guide to the vaccination regimen from 1 September.

In Nova Scotia, the Liberal Party has promised to create a vaccine passport, if it returns to power in the August 17 elections.

burden on business

However, Louis-Philippe Gauthier recalls that the burden of controlling the entry of clients with the vaccination passport falls primarily on the managers of institutions.

Imagine, retail store employees have to do [chiens de garde] At the entrance to say “No, don’t go in here, because you don’t have proof of your vaccination”, it’s not easy , he explains.

He also said that while the vaccine passport becomes the standard for all counties, governments should also focus on other strategies.