Valery Nyushkin’s right foot is in poor condition

Colorado Avalanche forward Valery Neshchkin played the last game of the Stanley Cup Finals with a serious injury to his right foot.

After his family’s victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, the Russian posted a somewhat revealing photo of his health on his Instagram account. We see in particular a giant bruise on his foot.

Valeri Nichushkin played through an injury to his foot last night and was unable to wear his ski boots without medical assistance, according to a league source. Once in his skates, it was all about playing through the pain, which he was able to do for nearly 23 minutes of ice time. pic.twitter.com/VFTaWzhVgU —Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) 27 June 2022

According to The Athletic reporter Peter Baugh, Nichushkin would not have been able to put his sled on without the help of Avs medical staff.

The 27-year-old played in all of his team’s playoff games and was served on the ice for nearly 23 minutes in the final. He finished his playoff career with nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 20 matches.

Nichushkin can become an unrestricted free agent on July 13, having just completed a two-year contract worth $2.5 million annually. He will definitely be looking for a raise, as he is coming off the best season of his career. In 62 matches, he hit the goal 25 times and provided 27 assists for 52 points.