Google invites Hangouts users to switch to chat before turning off

The Google Advertising That users who are still browsing the app Hangouts On iOS and Android, they’ll receive a notification from today inviting them to switch to chat. This is due to the upcoming closure of Hangouts.

Users who are still using Hangouts have received a notification prompting them to switch to chat either in Gmail or within the chat app on iOS and Android. Those using the Chrome extension will also be required to upgrade to the web version or install the web app. In July, people who use Hangouts through Gmail will upgrade from the web to Chat in Gmail.

For most people, conversations are automatically migrated from Hangouts to Chat, so it’s easy to pick up where you left off. However, Google encourages users who wish to keep a copy of their Hangouts data to use Google Takeout to download their data before Hangouts becomes unavailable in November 2022. Instructions can be found at This page.

What will happen in the future? This is what Google says: