Varennois Albert Chagnon sets his sights on the Canadian Games!

Receiving financial assistance to encourage the efforts of a young man who wants to juggle his studies with his athletic training is always fun, but the scholarships recently awarded by the Foundation for Sports Excellence in Quebec (FAEQ) had something more special this time because for the first time in more than two years, they were Smiles…in person!

During the 18th edition of the Cascades Bursary Program, again this year, a total of $80,000 in scholarships was awarded to 23 outstanding student-athletes, including $2,000 to young artistic gymnast Albert Chagnon.

Last year, the 14-year-old climbed to second on the total machine in a virtual competition organized by Canadian Gymnastics in July 2021. He also took second place on the parallel bars as well as on the Canadian Junior crossbar. Championship in November 2021.

It should be noted that Varennois is a third year secondary student in the Mathematical Studies program at École De Mortagne and has maintained an academic average of 87% in the first stage. The gymnast’s goal is to work hard in order to succeed in joining the national junior team and representing Quebec at the Canada Games in 2023. In addition, at the end of his studies, Albert wishes to become an aeronautical engineer.

Since its inception in 2005, several Cascades Scholarship Program recipients have distinguished themselves in the national, international, and Olympic sports scenes. Among the group, we note Alexander Bellodo, Michael Kingsbury, Alex Harvey, Eugenie Bouchard, Amelie Kretz, Elisabeth and Francoise Abanda, Emily and Hughes-Fornell, Marc Antoine, Alex Anne Gagnon, Frederic Turgeon and Maryse Turcotte.