international stigma | Montreal Magazine

Endless queues around the passport offices. She called on the police to calm the frustration of frustrated citizens. Time and effort is wasted to obtain a vital and essential government service such as renewing a passport.

This is the “beautiful” picture that Canada imagines in the passport crisis.

Having managed to “save” the Canadian economy and millions of pandemic victims with $500 billion, the Trudeau government itself is embarrassing us around the world with the incredible chaos raging in Passport Canada. Passport Canada has been overwhelmed and unable to respond to passport renewal requests for several months.

predictable

However, it was highly anticipated that after the rate of passport renewals fell during the first two years of the pandemic, demand would explode once the borders were opened.

As evidence, last March, in the 2022-23 headline estimates for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, it was stated that the projected volume of passport applications would reach 1.1 million.

“We strive to issue passports as quickly as possible,” says the Passport Canada website. Due to the large size, processing times are longer than usual. »

Well, yeah, the nice excuse for that big, as if surprising!

chicken without head

Passport Canada gives the impression of being run by people running like chickens.

At the beginning of the year, in anticipation of the reopening of the borders, the minister responsible for Canadian passport, Karina Gould, should have immediately ordered the leaders of the Canadian passport to implement a series of measures to fulfill the request for passport renewal. .

An example of special measures that should have been deployed quickly:

Immediate release of a special budget to meet the demand

Training and hiring additional employees

Extension of opening hours for passport offices

Open office 7 days a week

Speed ​​up information verification

More extra work

A hole in the Canadian passport

Instead of rolling out such a package of measures to meet the strong demand for passport renewals, what did Justin Trudeau and his Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland do last March?

For the current fiscal year, 2022-23, they increased their Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) headline estimate by $654 million, bringing that to $3.91 billion.

the problem? To fund a portion of these additional expenditures by the IRCC division, they have privately decided to draw $57.4 million from the passport program’s revolving fund, which must be self-financed from services provided to citizens.

Trudeau and his minister, Freeland, believe that the $57.4 million withdrawn from the passport program revolving fund could be replenished by increasing revenue generated by the projected volume of 1.1 million passport applications in 2022-2023.

In my opinion, this financial maneuver shows that the Trudeau government was well aware that there was a strong demand for passport renewals.

But he missed his mark completely by letting the situation deteriorate to the point where the country has been hit by a passport crisis for weeks and weeks. this is embarrassing ! It is absolutely necessary to rectify the situation by working twice as hard at the Passport Canada offices, seven days a week!