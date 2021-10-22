Vettel will be punished on the net in Austin

As the season comes to an end, penalties for exceeding the quota for kinetic items double. If the world title contenders had to go through this in turn over the last two Grand Prix races, just like the drivers Ferrari, it will be a turn Sebastian Vettel in Austin.

In fact, the German pilot revealed during a press conference on Thursday that he is expecting the weekend “Difficult” for this reason. “We’re heading into a tough weekend, we’re changing the engine so we have to get a penalty”, It is to explain.

“I think we’ll see what we can do from the starting position, as we look forward. I think we can be strong here. How strong are we? We’ll see. We can.” [dépasser à Austin], so this seems to me a good place to do that. I hope we can have some fun on Sunday afternoon and come back to it.”

The Aston Martin It is equipped with motors mercedes, this change comes in the context of Concerns about the German manufacturer’s power units, which justified it in particular Valtteri Bottas Changing engines twice in the last three Grands Prix and that Lewis Hamilton Incorporates a new internal combustion engine for its fleet in Istanbul.

So far this season, Vettel has used three internal combustion engines, three turbos, three MGU-Hs, three MGU-Ks, two batteries, two electronic controllers and four exhausts. The size of the penalty remains to be determined as it can vary depending on the number of items changed, but it is very likely that this German will be forced to start from the back of the net as he has done better than eight in the starting grid once this season.