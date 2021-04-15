Victor Mette sums up his crazy day

The dust has quietly faded, but defender Victor Mette will remember his crazy day of Monday 12 April 2021 all his life.

“It was really crazy, I trained in the morning with the Canadian in Montreal, then skated with additional players,” he explained in an interview published on the Senators website. Ottawa. Then, Mark Bergevin informed me at noon that Ottawa had asked me for exemptions. I immediately got a call from Pierre [Dorion] And DJ [Smith]I wonder if I can play the game in the evening in Ottawa. I answered yes and my fiancée and I quickly packed our stuff to drive straight into the track [à Kanata]. »

So there would be only seven hours between the time Mete learned he was changing teams and his first skis in his new outfit. The defender will also have an increase in physical activity during this day.

“It was great to play with him,” said Josh Brown, who was his partner on the Blue Line Monday night in the 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. I think we developed some chemistry very early on. It’s fun to play with a guy who has skills like him. Give him the pill and let him do his things. “

“I’m still a young player, I’m only 22 years old,” Mette added, in general. It’s good to be here with a lot of other guys. I feel if I can prove myself here and grow with this team then we can be successful. “

Thank you Montreal!

After a crazy day on Monday, Mete had more time on Tuesday to bid farewell to Quebec City residents.

He wrote in particular on social networks: “Montreal will always have a special place in my heart.” This is the city where I was recruited and where I realized my dream of playing in the National League. Thank you Montreal for the amazing experience. “