Video | Baseball field completely submerged in water

Flooding in New York City and elsewhere on the US East Coast has been documented in frightening images on social media since Wednesday night, and the sports world hasn’t escaped it.

For example, NJ.com posted a photo Thursday morning showing the devastation caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida at the Yankees AA baseball stadium.

The TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater was underwater after heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The park is the home of junior baseball team Somerset Patriots. pic.twitter.com/gKaRLfcNeB – njdotcom (njdotcom) September 2, 2021

The building in Bridgewater, New Jersey, was completely submerged in water to the point that only the stands and the roof of the players’ shelters were visible. The stadium was completely hidden under brown water, while the parking lot outside the Somerset Patriots home filled with water.

Inclement weather forced Major League Baseball to postpone two games Wednesday, one between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Nationals in Washington, as well as the game between the Miami Marlins and the Mets in New York.



