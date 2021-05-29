The Canadiens: The crowd is back after more than a year of absence

Saturday May 29, 2021 8:52 AM

Montreal – For the first time since March 2020, Canadian NHL club will be able to welcome fans who paid for their tickets to their stand tonight.

After easing health restrictions announced by the Quebec government, the Montreal Canadiens team will welcome 2,500 spectators to the Bell Center for Game 6 of the first-round series in the Northern Division against Toronto Maple Leaves.

It will definitely be the first game on this side of the border, but American clubs have already had much larger crowds since the qualifiers began.

Habs indicated that it has prioritized season ticket holders, who have luxury lodges as well as business partners. They were able to purchase tickets in groups of two or four.

The buyers were able to resell those tickets. On Friday, the cheapest event tickets were close to the $ 1,500 mark Ticket Master.

All spectators must respect physical distancing from other “bubbles”, and all of these five-year-olds or over must wear the mask at all times inside the Bell Center. In addition, viewers can only receive bottled water on site. The first 12 rows will also remain blank.

The curfew in Quebec – which had been in effect since January 9 – was lifted Friday. Restaurant stands across the province have been allowed to reopen on Friday, having closed in some places, including Montreal, since October 1, 2020.

The rises were announced as the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reached its lowest level in more than six months in Quebec.

Montreal Club (formerly known as Montreal Impact) was the first professional club to welcome spectators in Canada during the coronavirus pandemic. It hosted 250 spectators for a match at Saboto Stadium last summer.

Some small hockey clubs also have permission to accommodate limited crowds. Halifax Mooseheads at QMJHL can host up to 1,900 spectators for their matches this season – the most impressive crowds from the six nautical clubs in this circuit.