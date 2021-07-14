Vladimir Guerrero’s son steals the show at the All-Star Game

Ohtani hit 100 mph with the fastball, and Guerrero fired a long shot 468 feet off the home plate and defeated the American National 5-2 on Tuesday night in the baseball all-star game.

Since the start of the game, Otani, who became the first All-Star player to hold two positions, has captured the attention of fans and players on both teams. He was perfect on the hill, where the win occurred, and was called out with a two-time putdown.

Shohei Ohtani wrote a page of history on Wednesday night. Photo: usa today sports / Isaiah J. Downing

Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels teammate Jared Walsh scored a rescue using his glove. He slipped to catch Chris Bryant’s arrow as the pillows were busy in the eighth inning.

Mike Zunino also took home a win for the American, who picked up his eighth straight win in the middle of the classic season. The American is now 46-43-2 in the series.

JT Realmoto scored a four-goal shot for Al Watani.

The 27-year-old and in his fourth season in the majors, Otani shone. He leads both championships with 33 Homer and is 4-1 on 13 starting as a pitcher. Supporters have not seen similar performances in both positions since Babe Ruth in 1919 and 1920.

It was the best and unforgettable experience Ohtani said. Obviously I haven’t played in the playoffs or the World Series yet, so when I get there, I’m definitely going to get past this moment. But it was unforgettable.

Otani hit a ball 513 feet off the home plate in a home run on Monday and sent a fast 100.2 mph over Nolan Arenado on Tuesday.

It was good as expected to Arena.

Major League Baseball made this event even more special by allowing Otani to remain in the lineup as a designated hitter after being replaced as pitcher.

Ohtani combined his efforts with those of Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Nathan Eovaldi, Gregory Soto, Chris Bassitt, Andrew Kittredge, Matt Barnes and Liam Hendriks to give just eight songs to national stars.

Hendricks made a save and was helped by a lucky jump that shifted the poor pitch out of second base.

National hitters have been hit 12 times while American hitters have been hit only three times.

The American has won 20 of 23 All-Star games and one of those matches ended in a draw.

Guerrero’s slap in the third inning came at the expense of Corbin Burnes. This was the longest home run for All-Stars since 2015, when he started measuring hits with a Statcast calculator.

Guerrero Homer was also the 200th in All-Star Game history, and the first Toronto Blue Jays businessman followed in the footsteps of his father Vladimir, who had a long shot against Brad Penny in the All-Star Game. from the year 2006.

Bobby Bonds (1973) and Barry Bonds (1998) as well as Ken Griffy Sr. (1980) and Ken Griffy Sr. (1992) are the only father-son duo to make a homerun in the All-Star Game.

Guerrero added RBI in the fifth inning by hitting it. Evening work allowed him to receive the title of best player.

He is the youngest player in the history of the league to receive this honor.

Xander Bogaerts and Marcus Semien, thanks to one point, completed the score for the American.

Realmuto hit his long ball in the fifth inning against Gregory Soto. His 430-foot slap was the Philadelphia Phillies’ first star game since Mike Schmidt in 1981.

Zunino’s long ball traveled 433 feet in the sixth inning against Taiguan Walker.