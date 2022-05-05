Warped Kart Racers: A New Racing Game Comes to Apple Arcade

If you want to get into kart races with TV characters like Hank Hill and Peter Griffin, Apple Arcade brings you Warped Kart Racers.

(premium image credit: Apple Arcade)

Warped Kart Racers is a new car racing game featuring characters from your favorite animated TV series announced on Apple Arcade, the premium service available on iOS. This game will give you a choice of five characters from the Family Guy series, five from the American Dad series, five from the King of The Hill series, and five from the Solar Opposites series.

Playable characters are:

A man who loves family life

Peter Griffin

Stewie Griffin

Brian Griffin

Louis Griffin

Meg Griffin

American Dad

Stan Smith

Present

Steve Smith

Francine Smith

Hayley Smith

king of the hill

Hank Hill

Luan dish

Bobby Hill

Peggy Hill

Dale Gripple

Solar opposites

Corfu

Terry

Yumulac

pupa

Jesse

Players will have a choice of 16 different races, all inspired by universes from the previously mentioned TV series.

The game also promises to include plenty of customization options for your vehicles such as wheels, paint jobs, types of gliders, etc., as well as different outfits for each character. In addition, you will be able to play in multiplayer mode with up to eight friends.

The game doesn’t have an official release date yet, but the new trailer does mention a release this month (May). This means that you don’t have to wait long before you can embark on colorful Warped Kart Racers.

