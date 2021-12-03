Washington is reactivating the immigration procedures it took under Trump

(Mexico City) Mexico City and Washington will re-enact procedures put in place under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, under which migrants have to wait in Mexico to have their asylum claim answered in the United States, the two countries announced Thursday.

Under the presidency of Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Central America, have been returned to the Mexican border awaiting the outcome of their asylum application submitted in the United States.

When he came to power, Democratic President Joe Biden promised a more humane immigration policy and launched the dismantling of this program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP).

But in August, the Supreme Court set back the Democratic administration and ruled that the program must continue.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday that measures will be reintroduced from Monday.

“The Department of Homeland Security will be ready to re-implement the MPP once the Mexican government has made the final, independent decision to accept the return of those enrolled in the program, subject to certain humanitarian improvements,” he said.

“Mexico has decided, on humanitarian grounds and on a temporary basis, not to repatriate certain immigrants who have an asylum hearing before a US immigration judge,” the foreign minister said. In a press release.

Although revived, the White House reiterated its criticism of the program.

“The President continues to believe that the Global Partnership Program has endemic flaws, imposes undue human costs and diverts resources and staff from other priority efforts,” said Jen Psaki, a House spokesman. – White.