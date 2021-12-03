Windows 11, Microsoft continues to impoverish the Control Panel

Microsoft wants the Control Panel to disappear in Windows 11. However, maneuvering isn’t easy. It asks to transfer all content in ‘All settings’.

This started with Windows 10 but is taking some time. Little by little, all options are migrated to the new “nerve center” of Windows, “All parameters”. This strategy was discovered several years ago when Microsoft began this transformation.

It is not yet complete and the work is still in progress as shown in the latest version of Windows 11.

Windows 11 build 22509, All Settings continues to be enriched

Windows 11 build 22509 is available for a few hours and introduces new features and tweaks. Some are specifically related to the Control Panel.

Computers registered to the DEV channel for the Insider Program have access to a new page in “All Settings”. Understands advanced sharing parameters found in the Control Panel. This includes, for example, network discovery, file and printer sharing, and public folder sharing.

Microsoft specifies that this “migration” requires modifications

“We have updated the pages specified under Printers & Scanners in Settings to show more information as it becomes available. Some entry points for Network and Device settings in Control Panel now redirect to the corresponding pages in Settings.”

The control panel will not immediately bend. There is still work to be done. In the end, giving it up wouldn’t be a bad thing because Windows 11 is supposed to offer a “modern” experience.

Note that all of this is offered as part of the Windows Insider Program. We do not have a specific timeline for consumer publication.