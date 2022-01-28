Watch: Medvedev scolds the referee violently

Daniil Medvedev, angry after being crushed by Stefanos Tsitsipas, criticized the referee. He asked, “How can you judge in the semi-finals when you’re in such a bad shape?”

After losing his first encounter to allow the Greek to lead 5-4 and serve to tie a full set, the Russian was booked for uttering expletives.

He sat on the bench, then challenged the referee. “You crazy? Why (that warning)?” he asked, before noting to the referee that he had said nothing when his opponent’s father, he said, spoke to his son.

And his father can speak at every point? Are you stupid? He asked before repeating three times, raising his voice each time: “His father speaks every moment!”

“Answer! His father can talk at every moment? How can you judge a Grand Slam semi-final when you are so bad? Look at me when I talk to you!”

Medvedev blows up! The Russian accused Tsitsipas that he received training and gave him to referee too!

Then the referee turned to him and asked, “What do you want?”

Medvedev replied: “You punish him, his father is talking to him!” Tsitsipas was finally warned later in the duel.